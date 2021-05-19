Advertisement

Duke promoting Nina King to be next athletics director

Nina King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletics director in the Power Five conferences
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school’s next athletics director. The school announced King’s hiring Wednesday, King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletics director in the Power Five conferences.

King is currently a senior deputy athletics director for administration and legal affairs as well as chief of staff. She has worked on the staff of retiring athletics director Kevin White at Duke since 2008. She also worked with White at Notre Dame.

King served as chairwoman last season of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Selection Committee that picks the tournament field.

