Duke Energy making improvements in five-county region just ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Duke Energy is working to install improvements in areas heavily impacted by the Atlantic hurricane season.

Wilmington is one specific area Duke Energy is making those improvements this week, but projects are happening across the entire five-county region, impacting close to 40,000 families. Company leaders say each site is lined up for different upgrades, depending on their data reveals each area needs.

In Wilmington, workers upgraded poles and wires in one community that delivers power to approximately 9,000 households. Crews also installed “self-healing” technology, which automatically detects outages and reroutes service to restore power faster.

Spokesperson Jeff Brooks says the improvements have been in the works for some time, and it’s all part of the company’s multi-year plan.

“This area has seen its fair share of severe weather, and we’re seeing storms increasing in frequency and severity. So we recognize we need to make improvements to make the grid stronger, to make it able to recover faster when we do have outages, and that’s really what this is about,” Brooks said.

According to the company, crews prepare year-round for the possibility of severe weather, whether it’s trimming vegetation, training to respond to outages or upgrading equipment.

“Near coastal areas, we’ve upgraded some of our poles along the beaches in places where we tend to see higher winds. Further inland, where we’ve had concerns about flooding, we’ve actually worked to build barriers around our essential equipment to make sure they can withstand that. So we try to look for the right solution in each area, and those solutions help us to serve customers better,” Brooks said.

