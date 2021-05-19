Duke Energy makes upgrades to better protect against severe weather

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - We’re now less than two weeks away from the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and power companies like Duke Energy have been busy making major improvements to protect the power grid from storms.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for the company, says Duke Energy is in the middle of a multi-year, multi-billion dollar project to improve and strengthen the power grid in the Carolinas.

Brooks says some of the upgrades include better protecting substations which provide power to thousands of customers.

“It’s very important that we keep these systems reliable and keep them strong and able to resist power outages from severe weather,” explained Brooks.

Two substations in Eastern North Carolina now have a flood wall surrounding them, and Brooks says each substation was evaluated after Hurricane Florence.

“In the case of the Newport substation, it experienced historic flooding during Hurricane Florence that shut down operations at the substation and made it very difficult for crews to get to the area to make repairs,” said Brooks.

A substation in Grifton received a similar flood wall as well. Substations also have pumps within the facility to push rainfall out, and most of the equipment is now raised off the ground.

Brooks explained, “What’s most impressive is what you don’t see, below the ground, there are 18 more feet of wall built to reinforce this substation against the weight and pressure of water to keep it protected during a major storm.”

Brooks says this is nowhere near all of the work the company is doing to keep the lights on during storms.

New power poles and lines are being installed around the Carolinas. Some areas are even getting self-healing technology, which can reroute power and keep outages from happening in some cases.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.