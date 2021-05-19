Advertisement

Cooper: “Special prosecutor would have better served public confidence in Brown case”

(WBTV | WBTV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says federal officials should continue to investigate the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies who shot him as they were trying to serve search and arrest warrants.

Cooper’s comments come after Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble ruled the deadly shooting justified, concluding Brown used his vehicle as a weapon and the deputies feared for their lives.

The governor goes on to say, “Public confidence would have been better served with a special prosecutor and by quickly making public the incident footage.”

Governor Cooper also says, “Our state should pass specific laws to increase transparency, confidence and accountability in the justice system.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

Duke Energy crews making improvements ahead of hurricane season
Duke Energy making improvements in five-county region just ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season
CarolinaEast honors first responders and fallen officer
Ambulance bay at CarolinaEast dedicated to first responders
Two ENC schools win new $100,000 fitness centers
Coastal fire departments hone in-water life saving skills.
Coastal fire departments hone in-water life saving skills