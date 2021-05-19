Cooper: “Special prosecutor would have better served public confidence in Brown case”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says federal officials should continue to investigate the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies who shot him as they were trying to serve search and arrest warrants.

Cooper’s comments come after Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble ruled the deadly shooting justified, concluding Brown used his vehicle as a weapon and the deputies feared for their lives.

The governor goes on to say, “Public confidence would have been better served with a special prosecutor and by quickly making public the incident footage.”

Governor Cooper also says, “Our state should pass specific laws to increase transparency, confidence and accountability in the justice system.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.