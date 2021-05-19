Advertisement

Cooper proposes how to spend latest virus relief aid from DC

Gov. Roy Cooper (Source: WECT)
Gov. Roy Cooper (Source: WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina is getting billions of dollars more from the federal government through another COVID-19 relief package.

Now Gov. Roy Cooper is ready to tell lawmakers how he wants them to spend the money. Cooper scheduled a Wednesday news conference to unveil his recommendations for North Carolina’s share of American Rescue Plan funds.

The state learned last week its portion would be $5.4 billion. The Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers worked well in tandem last year when they agreed how to spend $3.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

State government coffers are already flush with revenues from state taxes and fees.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Jaqueta Bradley
Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case
Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in...
Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor
Sheriff Tommy Wooten
SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states.
As COVID-19 cases fall, teens urged to get vaccinated
A Centerville man is urging others tonight to make health a top priority. After getting a...
Avera Medical Minute: Planet Heart screening helps find unexpected health issue
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules