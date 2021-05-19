Coastal fire departments hone in-water life saving skills

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - “The ultimate goal is always to save lives!” said Emerald Isle Fire Marshal and Ocean Rescue Coordinator, William Matthias who lead in water rescue training, Tuesday.

At the training, multiple fire departments practiced their in-water life-saving skills on jet skis. “We’re just trying to hone our skills in response to those situations,” Matthias said.

The skills they mastered today included saving one person, multiple people, and un-conscious people stuck at sea. “Hopefully, we don’t have to see it, but if in the case that we do see it. We have tools in our toolbox to mitigate the situation quickly,” he said.

The Emerald Isle Fire Department is training with aid departments to familiarize themselves with each other’s techniques and equipment. “That way, on a call, it’s not the first time we’re encountering someone, and we work as a fluid machine and get the job done,” said Indian Beach Fire Department’s Deputy Fire Chief, Will Jackson.

With Emerald Isle’s 12 miles of beach to patrol, a helping hand never hurts. “It’s great to know that we can rely upon each other when called upon,” said Matthias.

According to officials, if you’re at the beach, pay attention to flags and, most of all, “Never underestimate the ocean!”

In-water training will continue into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.