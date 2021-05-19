Advertisement

Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden will be in New London, Conn., on Wednesday to deliver a commencement address.

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.

Biden has addressed graduates at the academy before. He delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony in 2013 when he was serving as vice president.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the president was still reviewing what he plans to say.

She confirmed he will discuss his commitment to rebuilding the Coast Guard around the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Jaqueta Bradley
Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case
Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in...
Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor
Sheriff Tommy Wooten
SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary
Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills
Ride of Silence aims to promote sharing the road for all
Gov. Roy Cooper (Source: WECT)
Cooper proposes how to spend latest virus relief aid from DC