Ambulance bay at CarolinaEast dedicated to first responders

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - First responders around Eastern North Carolina answer any and all calls for help every day, whether it’s from police, fire, or EMS they are always there to protect and serve.

On Tuesday CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern dedicated its ambulance bay to local first responders, and two trauma rooms inside of the Emergency Department to fallen New Bern Officer Alexander Thalmann.

The hospital’s CEO Ray Leggett, who is not only the father of a police officer but also a retired state trooper, says the service and sacrifice that these local heroes make every day deserved a special tribute.

“This ambulance bay that we’re in right now has seen many patients that many of you have touched and helped before they ever get to us,” said Leggett.

For officers like Lt. Derek Dubay who not only helped orchestrate the idea but also knew fallen NBPD Officer Alexander Thalmann, Tuesday’s ceremony was more than special.

“No one expects to have a trauma suit dedicated to them. No one expects to have an ambulance bay dedicated to what they do because we just accept it and understand that’s who we are so for the hospital and our community to rally behind all first responders like this, it’s just an amazing feeling,” explained Lt. Dubay.

Officer Thalmann was killed in the line of duty in March of 2014 after being shot while pursuing a suspect. “Alex Thalmann went to stop an individual about a headlight on a bicycle a really mundane call no one ever thought that would have led to what we see before us today,” said Lt. Dubay.

The hospital also took time to give each first responder at the special tribute a challenge coin which is meant to represent their hard work, and dedication to the community. Members from nearly every fire and rescue department, police department, and members of the sheriff’s office were at Tuesday’s ceremony.

