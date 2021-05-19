A look at why children under 12 still need to wear masks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With those under 12 still being exposed to COVID, health professionals are still asking all children under the age of 12, and their parents to adhere to CDC guidelines for those who are unvaccinated.

Kids below vaccination age still need masks (WITN News)

Dr. Erin Wooten, a pediatrician at Children’s Health Services in Greenville, says as it pertains to children being asymptomatic. She says, “The kids less than 12 it seems like the younger they are the less symptoms they tend typically have; just what we’ve seen anecdotally in our office as well as what some of the studies have shown. They still are at risk of getting COVID and spreading it to other family members.”

This one of the many reasons she believes the CDC still requires masks in what they consider to be high risk areas, such as airports, medical facilities, and schools. However with the speed that the FDA lowered the age limit Pfizer Vaccine to 12, Dr. Wooten thinks the chances of the age getting lowered even further are high, saying, “I do think that the vaccine - the COVID vaccine - will be available for kids under 12 hopefully over the next few months. The research looks like it will likely be safe and effective, just as the same research they did for the 12 to 15.”

