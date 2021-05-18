Young drivers get a break; may get license in less time due to COVID

RALEIGH N.C. (AP) - Young drivers whose attempts to get their North Carolina provisional license were stymied since last year by the COVID-19 pandemic delays would get a break under legislation headed to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.

The Senate agreed unanimously Monday to House changes to a bill that would cut the amount of time drivers must hold a learner’s permit before seeking a license that lets them drive unsupervised.

That time would be cut from 12 months to six. This shorter window would only last through the end of the year.

Other provisional license requirements remain in place, such as logging 60 hours behind the wheel.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.