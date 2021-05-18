Advertisement

Young drivers get a break; may get license in less time due to COVID

Young drivers may get license in less time due to COVID
Young drivers may get license in less time due to COVID
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH N.C. (AP) - Young drivers whose attempts to get their North Carolina provisional license were stymied since last year by the COVID-19 pandemic delays would get a break under legislation headed to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.

The Senate agreed unanimously Monday to House changes to a bill that would cut the amount of time drivers must hold a learner’s permit before seeking a license that lets them drive unsupervised.

That time would be cut from 12 months to six. This shorter window would only last through the end of the year.

Other provisional license requirements remain in place, such as logging 60 hours behind the wheel.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday
Jenna Franks
FBI, Jacksonville police offering rewards in Jenna Franks murder

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper discusses when and how state workers return to offices
Governor Cooper discusses when and how state workers return to the office
Gas panic buying slows down in ENC
Gas panic buying slows down in ENC
Dr. Hunter Taylor receives Chowan Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award
Hunter S. Taylor receives Chowan University Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award
BCCC Graduation
Class of 2021 at BCCC walks across the stage to celebrate graduation