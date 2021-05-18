Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Haleigh Long

By Tyler Feldman
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Farmville Central freshman three-sport athlete Haleigh Long!

Over the weekend, Long was an absolute show-stopper at Dance Unlimited’s spring production “Rise Up.”

However, that’s just one part of her impressive balancing act.

The sign of a great dancer is great balance. Haleigh Long, a freshman at Farmville Central, has that balance both in dance and in life.

“Yeah, I think I’m pretty smart,” said Long with a smile. “I have pretty good grades.”

Long does it all, and does it all at a very high level. She participates and excels in dance, softball and track.

“Dance helps with softball,” explained Long. “Softball helps with track. Track helps with softball. It all comes together.”

She shines bright on center stage in dance.

“[Dance] is probably one of my favorites because I do it all year round, all the time,” Long said.

She hit .400 and stole 21 bases in softball this season.

“I’m really good at running the bases, so when I get on base it’s just fun to run the bases and score,” Long added.

This spring marked her first season participating in track, and she blew out the competition. In her very first meet, Long ran a 13.5 in the 100-meter and 27-flat in the 200-meter.

Of course, all three sports take place in the same season, so the big question, how does she do it?

“My mom helps me manage it a lot,” said Long. “So straight from [softball] practice I would go straight to dance practice. Same thing for track. I have practice right after school, and then I just come straight to dance.”

More importantly, what’s her message to other young athletes who also don’t want to specialize in just one sport?

“I think playing multiple sports really helps out with the other sports that you’re doing,” added Long. “Even if you feel like you want to give up, just keep going.”

