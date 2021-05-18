State leaders respond to private investment firm’s interest in taking over Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A private investment management fund’s interest in taking control of Duke Energy has state leaders positioned to react. Duke Energy and its Board have engaged in discussions and reviews with Elliott Management since July 2020.

Governor Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore, Rep. Robert Reives, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and Senator Dan Blue issued the following statement in response to reporting in the Wall Street Journal of a private investment management fund’s interest in taking control of Duke Energy.

The group said, “Beyond the pride of a home-state company, though, is the reality that Duke delivers reliable, cost-effective energy to millions of North Carolinians. There are natural concerns that come with putting our state’s energy future in the hands of a Wall Street hedge fund. And we would expect the North Carolina Utilities Commission to strictly scrutinize any such arrangement.”

On Monday, Duke energy reported, “Today’s announcement by Elliott is the latest in a series of proposals that the hedge fund has offered to Duke Energy since July 2020. Throughout, Duke Energy’s Board of Directors has reviewed their proposals in depth and determined that they are not in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders.”

However, Duke Energy reflected it would review Elliott’s latest proposals, and “the company is always open to new ideas to create growth and value.”

“We’re proud that North Carolina is headquarters to Duke Energy and of the thousands of jobs it provides. For more than a century, Duke has been a valued member of our business community, and we appreciate working with them on issues ranging from economic development and inclement weather response to a clean energy future for North Carolina,” NC state lawmakers said.

In a letter to Duke Energy, Elliott leaders argued that Duke’s long-term underperformance has not been reflective of its high-quality assets and that the Company should explore a separation to increase operational focus and improve performance. Elliott’s plan proposes that the Company commence a strategic review to explore a separation into three regionally focused entities: (1) the Carolinas; (2) Florida; and (3) the Midwest, each of which would be headquartered in the region it serves.

Elliott asserted that this separation will enable greater operational focus resulting in improved execution, better system reliability, lower costs and increased investment in critical infrastructure, including renewables.

Duke Energy and its Board of Directors said they would always advocate for the best long-term interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders over any narrow special or short-term interest.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

