Staal, Niederreiter lift Hurricanes past Predators 5-2

Jordan Staal scored twice helping the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and defenseman Jaccob Slavin, right, congratulate...
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and defenseman Jaccob Slavin, right, congratulate right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) following Svechnikov's goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP Photo/Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Staal scored twice and Nino Niederreiter beat Juuse Saros for the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators in the first game of the teams’ first-round playoff series.

Niederreiter hammered the puck past Saros from between the circles at 2:26 of the third. Staal followed midway through the third by corralling a loose puck and beating Saros. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for Carolina. Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula scored for Nashville.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday.

