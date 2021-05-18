Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Craven County woman

(KOSA)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman from Craven County.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 75-year-old Eileen Garris Felming, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Felming is described as a white female, 5′0″ weighing 120 pounds, with brown medium length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 2601 Biddle Rd, Dover.

She may be traveling in a 2000 yellow Ford Ranger with NC license plate of RTH2984.

Anyone with information about Felming should call the County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

Duke Energy crews making improvements ahead of hurricane season
Duke Energy making improvements in five-county region just ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season
Cooper: “Special prosecutor would have better served public confidence in Brown case”
CarolinaEast honors first responders and fallen officer
Ambulance bay at CarolinaEast dedicated to first responders
Two ENC schools win new $100,000 fitness centers
Coastal fire departments hone in-water life saving skills.
Coastal fire departments hone in-water life saving skills