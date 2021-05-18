Silver Alert issued for missing Craven County woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman from Craven County.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 75-year-old Eileen Garris Felming, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Felming is described as a white female, 5′0″ weighing 120 pounds, with brown medium length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 2601 Biddle Rd, Dover.

She may be traveling in a 2000 yellow Ford Ranger with NC license plate of RTH2984.

Anyone with information about Felming should call the County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357.

