Advertisement

SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained

Sheriff Tommy Wooten
Sheriff Tommy Wooten(Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The three deputies who shot Andrew Brown, Jr. will keep their jobs, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten.

Brown was shot and killed by deputies as they were serving a search warrant at his Elizabeth City home on April 21st.

Tuesday morning District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was justified and the deputies would not face criminal charges.

Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan, and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn have been on administrative leave since the shooting, but Sheriff Wooten said they will stay on the force, they will be disciplined and retrained.

WITN has asked exactly what disciplinary action has been taken against the three which is a public record under North Carolina law.

“This was a terrible and tragic outcome and we could do better,” the sheriff said in his video statement.

Some of those examples include two deputies will be disciplined for not turning on their body cameras, the special operations team failed to have EMS on standby nearby, while the threat assessment wasn’t put in writing.

Wooten said the team will be reconfigured and retrained.

The sheriff added that he and the county will ask the judge to release the body camera video as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

Park rangers investigating kidnapping of woman at Cape Hatteras
Gas panic buying slows down in ENC
IMPROVEMENT: Fewer gas stations running on empty
Jesse Marks, 38, of Jacksonville was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his essential role in...
Onslow County man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for trafficking over 300 women
DA: Deputies will not be charged in shooting
DA: Deputies will not be charged in shooting