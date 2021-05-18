SHERIFF: Deputies involved in shooting will keep jobs, disciplined & retrained

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The three deputies who shot Andrew Brown, Jr. will keep their jobs, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten.

Brown was shot and killed by deputies as they were serving a search warrant at his Elizabeth City home on April 21st.

Tuesday morning District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was justified and the deputies would not face criminal charges.

Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan, and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn have been on administrative leave since the shooting, but Sheriff Wooten said they will stay on the force, they will be disciplined and retrained.

WITN has asked exactly what disciplinary action has been taken against the three which is a public record under North Carolina law.

“This was a terrible and tragic outcome and we could do better,” the sheriff said in his video statement.

Some of those examples include two deputies will be disciplined for not turning on their body cameras, the special operations team failed to have EMS on standby nearby, while the threat assessment wasn’t put in writing.

Wooten said the team will be reconfigured and retrained.

The sheriff added that he and the county will ask the judge to release the body camera video as soon as possible.

