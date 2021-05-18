Advertisement

Pitt County DSS leader named State Director of the Year

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congratulations to a local social services leader recently named the State Director of the Year. The North Carolina Association of County Social Services Directors recently named Pitt County Social Services Director Jan Elliott as State Director of the Year.

Elliott has spent 42 years working in the social work field in four different North Carolina counties, including the last seven years leading the Pitt County Agency. She oversees 293 employees, providing services to over 60 thousand citizens, including Medicaid, child services, and adult protective services programs.

“It was so totally unexpected, and of course, there are so many folks within social services as directors that certainly are very deserving, and so it was a real honor, and I’m really thrilled,” Elliott said.

Elliot also serves on the boards of several area community resource agencies and continues to impact the daily lives of those she helps.

