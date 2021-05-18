Park rangers investigating kidnapping of woman at Cape Hatteras

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Park rangers are asking for your help in locating a man who kidnapped a visitor on the Outer Banks last week.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the woman told them she was kidnapped from the Coquina Beach Access restrooms around 6:45 p.m. on May 12th.

Those restrooms are located across from the Bodie Island Light Station.

The woman said she was forced to drive her vehicle, a silver 2017 Ford Escape, to the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot. That’s where she escaped, running down Highway 12 until she was picked up by a passing motorist.

Park rangers said the woman did not require hospital treatment.

The man is described as around 6′0″ tall with light-colored hair, scruffy chin hair, and possibly a thin mustache. They say he most likely left by walking along Highway 12 or on the beach that night.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping should call or text the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.