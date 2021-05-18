Advertisement

Hunter S. Taylor receives Chowan University Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WITN) - This month during Chowan University’s 162nd Commencement Ceremony, Dr. Hunter S. Taylor was honored as the recipient of the Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award for 2020-21. According to university leaders, Dr. Taylor joined the university in 2015 and is the Dean of the School of Business and Design.

According to the school, selection for this award is based on dedication to the profession and students, effectiveness as a teacher, continued professional growth, availability to students, participation in the university’s extracurricular activities, and relationship with colleagues and students.

Before presenting the award, Provost Dr. Danny Moore said, “Dr. Taylor exemplifies those qualities and characteristics.”

The Excellence in Teaching Award is an especially noteworthy honor as it is bestowed on a faculty member chosen by his or her university colleagues.

This year’s finalists were Robbin Buller, Assistant Professor of Art; Edward Snyder, Associate Professor of History; Hunter Taylor, Assistant Professor of Business; Catherine Vickers, Instructor in English; and Pamela Woodard, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice.

