Advertisement

Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case

Jaqueta Bradley
Jaqueta Bradley(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is facing dozens of charges in a case of identity theft.

Pitt County deputies were called to a home on Ruth Evans Drive outside of Grimesland back on May 7th for financial card fraud.

On Monday they arrested 31-year-old Jaqueta Bradley on 19 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and 19 counts of identity theft.

Deputies say the woman was also served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge.

Bradley was jailed on a $51,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges
Jenna Franks
FBI, Jacksonville police offering rewards in Jenna Franks murder

Latest News

Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
D.A. says Andrew Brown shooting was justified, deputies won’t be charged
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon
Gas panic buying slows down in ENC
Fewer gas stations running on empty
North Carolina Zoo red wolves born.
Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well