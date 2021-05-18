Greenville woman facing dozens of charges in ID theft case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is facing dozens of charges in a case of identity theft.

Pitt County deputies were called to a home on Ruth Evans Drive outside of Grimesland back on May 7th for financial card fraud.

On Monday they arrested 31-year-old Jaqueta Bradley on 19 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and 19 counts of identity theft.

Deputies say the woman was also served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge.

Bradley was jailed on a $51,000 secured bond.

