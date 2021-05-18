Greenville marks National EMS Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities across the country, including Greenville, are celebrating first responders this week.

This week marks the 46th annual National EMS Week.

The theme this year is, “This is EMS. Caring for Communities.”

At the Greenville Fire and Rescue Department, more than 170 members have EMS training ranging from basic emergency medical technician to paramedic.

Chief Eric Griffin says his department responds to more than 18,000 calls for help every year.

Griffin says, “I’ve been extremely proud of the men and women that are going out here every day and providing that care in a way that they are being safe as well as making sure that the people that we are caring for are safe and able to get to the hospital.”

Griffin says this week is a great opportunity for the community to meet EMS crews at area fire and rescue departments.

