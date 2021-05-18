Advertisement

Governor Cooper discusses when and how state workers return to the office

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices.

Cooper commented Monday at a bill-signing ceremony in which he defended his decision late last week to end most COVID-19 face-covering mandates.

The governor says the state Department of Health and Human Services was speaking Monday with federal health officials before dispensing directives to Cabinet-level agencies and giving advice to private employers about at-home workers returning to communal office settings.

