Gas panic buying slows down in ENC

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The gas outage in our state is getting better, with more gas stations having fuel for drivers to fill up.

The percentage of stations without fuel in North Carolina continues to drop. As of noon, 55% of all gas stations were empty. That’s down from 57% at 7 am and down 65% from yesterday.

The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday, and experts say we should be back to normal soon. Kierstyn Gray said, “I’ve been keeping up with the story, and I knew it would be better by the weekend, and they said things should be back to normal by Wednesday.”

WITN talked to some drivers who say they tried not to drive much during the last several days.

“Well, I had a half a tank, and I said if people needed it more, I was going to wait, and I heard they were going to be up and running soon,” Nicole Hersman said. As of Monday morning, most gas stations in Washington had gas, and those stations did not have long lines while waiting to fill up.

