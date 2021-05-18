Food distribution company adding 40 new jobs in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced eGourmet Solutions Inc. is expanding in Duplin County and adding 40 new jobs. The company is an online temperature-controlled logistics and supply chain company.

Governor Cooper is applauding the company’s plans to invest $500,000 to expand and upgrade the current distribution center in Wallace.

“We are delighted with the decision by eGourmet Solutions to expand in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies here already know about our dedicated workforce, quality of life, and the great place this is to do business.”

With three locations in the U.S., eGourmet Solutions is a leading national provider of e-commerce fulfillment services for frozen and refrigerated foods, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

eGourmet fulfills direct-to-consumer e-commerce orders for several national brands, as well as medium to small companies. With their current national footprint, eGourmet can deliver packages to the entire continental U.S. in two days or less.

According to eGourmet, company leaders will modernize the Wallace distribution center with additional freezer and refrigeration space to meet the surge in demand for e-commerce fulfillment.

“We are very excited to continue to grow our business in North Carolina and reinforce our partnership with the local community,” said Germain Montagner, President of eGourmet Solutions. “This expansion will allow us to significantly broaden our East Coast operations to meet the increasing demands of the market.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting eGourmet’s decision to expand the warehouse in North Carolina. The average annual salary for the new warehouse positions is $36,000, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $1.4 million per year.

The team said part of the deal is a performance-based grant of $120,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate eGourmet Solutions’ expansion.

“I am pleased and excited with the beneficial prospects of this project to be located in Duplin County,” said N.C. Representative Jimmy Dixon. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs.

