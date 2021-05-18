Advertisement

Fewer gas stations running on empty

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Fewer and fewer gas stations in North Carolina are running on empty.

Tuesday morning, GasBuddy reported that the number of stations without gas dropped to 47%.

Monday morning that figure was 47%.

The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations nearly a week ago, and experts say we should be back to normal soon.

WITN talked to some drivers who say they tried not to drive much during the last several days.

“Well, I had a half a tank, and I said if people needed it more, I was going to wait, and I heard they were going to be up and running soon,” Nicole Hersman said.

Neighboring states have also shown improvements in the supply problem. South Carolina stood at 47% closed, while Virginia dropped to 27%.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday
Jenna Franks
FBI, Jacksonville police offering rewards in Jenna Franks murder
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

D.A. to release results of SBI investigation into Andrew Brown shooting
North Carolina Zoo red wolves born.
Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well
North Carolina Zoo - Red wolves born
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Climbing temps all week