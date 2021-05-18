Fewer gas stations running on empty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Fewer and fewer gas stations in North Carolina are running on empty.

Tuesday morning, GasBuddy reported that the number of stations without gas dropped to 47%.

Monday morning that figure was 47%.

The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations nearly a week ago, and experts say we should be back to normal soon.

WITN talked to some drivers who say they tried not to drive much during the last several days.

“Well, I had a half a tank, and I said if people needed it more, I was going to wait, and I heard they were going to be up and running soon,” Nicole Hersman said.

Neighboring states have also shown improvements in the supply problem. South Carolina stood at 47% closed, while Virginia dropped to 27%.

