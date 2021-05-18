ECU lifts outdoor mask requirement, indoor rule stays in place

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The indoor mask requirement will continue at East Carolina University.

Chancellor Dr. Phil Rogers said while masks are no longer required outside, they will be needed indoors for faculty, staff, visitors, and students. Rogers said the only exceptions would be during eating or drinking, or if you’re in an enclosed room, like an office.

ECU said masks are still required on ECU transit buses, and in health care settings.

The university has lifted all social distancing requirements as well as mass gathering restrictions.

Rogers said those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times, while the indoor mask rule will be revisited by June 30th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.