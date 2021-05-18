Advertisement

Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR’s best

Hendrick Motorsports is set to pass Petty Enterprises for most career wins by one team in NASCAR Cup history
DOVER, DELAWARE - MAY 16: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, celebrates his win...
DOVER, DELAWARE - MAY 16: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, celebrates his win during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 16, 2021 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Hendrick Motorsports is set to pass Petty Enterprises for most career wins by one team in NASCAR Cup history.

Alex Bowman’s win at Dover gave Hendrick 267 total wins. It’s one shy of the mark set by Petty Enterprises.

The Hendrick list is topped by Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who won 93 races and four championships. Jimmie Johnson had 83 wins and a record-tying seven championships before bolting for IndyCar. NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte added 12 wins.

