Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR’s best

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Hendrick Motorsports is set to pass Petty Enterprises for most career wins by one team in NASCAR Cup history.

Alex Bowman’s win at Dover gave Hendrick 267 total wins. It’s one shy of the mark set by Petty Enterprises.

The Hendrick list is topped by Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who won 93 races and four championships. Jimmie Johnson had 83 wins and a record-tying seven championships before bolting for IndyCar. NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte added 12 wins.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.