David Perrine steps up to lead Pamlico County football team

BAYBORO, NC - Pamlico County High School announces the promotion of David Perrine to lead the Hurricane football program as their next head coach. Coach Perrine was born and raised in Pennsylvania. He is married to his wife Patty and they have two boys, Nick and Jake. Prior to moving to this area, they lived in Charleston, SC for three years from 2015 – 2018. Not only is Coach Perrine an outstanding coach, he is a well-respected educator of exceptional children with over 29 years of experience.

Coach Perrine was an All-State running back in the mid-80′s in Pennsylvania and went on to play wide receiver at West Chester University. Coach Perrine began his coaching career in 1991 as assistant offensive and assistant defensive coach and has accumulated over 15 years of varsity coaching experience. This past season, Coach Perrine held the position of Defensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach for the Hurricanes. During that season, the Hurricanes had four players make 1st Team All-Conference and Quarterback Isaiah Godette was the Coastal Plains Offensive Player of the Year.

Coach Perrine had this to say about his new position, “I’m looking forward to coaching a great group of kids. We will look to build upon the foundation that Coach Cook is leaving. Pamlico is a great place to balance being a teacher and coaching sports. The athletic department, led by Earl Sadler, is terrific and very supportive.”

We are excited to welcome Coach Perrine as the next Hurricane head coach. We are confident in his ability to lead our football program and continue the success that the program has experienced. Perrine takes over the Hurricane program after Coach Ron Cook stepped down to take over the head coaching duties at Farmville Central High School

