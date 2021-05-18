Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police hope you can help them find a couple who lifted a wallet off the floor of a business and kept it.

It happened on May 2nd at the Aldi’s on Western Boulevard.

Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in the woman’s purse. The couple then paid for their groceries and left, making no attempt to turn in the found wallet.

The couple is described by police as an Asian man and woman. He is in his early 30s and around 5′7″ tall. At the time the man was wearing gray pants, a light blue shirt, and sneakers.

Police said the woman is in her early 30s, 5′5″ tall, and wearing a dark blue dress and brown sandals.

Anyone with information on the couple should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

