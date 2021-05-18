Advertisement

Couple wanted for lifting wallet off grocery store floor

Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in...
Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in the woman’s purse.(Jacksonville police)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police hope you can help them find a couple who lifted a wallet off the floor of a business and kept it.

It happened on May 2nd at the Aldi’s on Western Boulevard.

Police said the couple was caught on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in the woman’s purse. The couple then paid for their groceries and left, making no attempt to turn in the found wallet.

The couple is described by police as an Asian man and woman. He is in his early 30s and around 5′7″ tall. At the time the man was wearing gray pants, a light blue shirt, and sneakers.

Police said the woman is in her early 30s, 5′5″ tall, and wearing a dark blue dress and brown sandals.

Anyone with information on the couple should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

Jesse Marks, 38, of Jacksonville was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his essential role in...
Onslow County man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for trafficking over 300 women
DA: Deputies will not be charged in shooting
DA: Deputies will not be charged in shooting
Portions of the video were shown during the news conference.
Brown family wants U.S. Justice Department to intervene after D.A. calls shooting justified
ECU lifts outdoor mask requirement, indoor rule stays in place