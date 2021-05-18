Advertisement

Class of 2021 at BCCC walks across the stage to celebrate graduation

BCCC Graduation
BCCC Graduation
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Community College held its commencement last Thursday with 258 students able to walk across the stage to receive their degree or degrees.

The 54th commencement exercise was a shift back to normalcy after the 2020 ceremony was held as a drive-through parade.

The ceremony was broadcast live for family and friends to watch at home.

Among the graduates were 95 honor students with gold tassels who earned a GPA of at least 3.5 or higher, representing 39 percent of the graduates. Twenty-two graduated Summa Cum Laude, having earned a 4.0.

BCCC welcomed Patrick Woodie, president of the NC Rural Center, as its commencement speaker.

