Although improving, some gas stations in state are still without gas

Some gas stations in state are still without gas
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been more than a week since the Colonial Pipeline’s major cyber attack that shut down operations for several days. Although gas is once again flowing through the pipeline at normal speeds, many gas stations across the southeast are still without gas.

At last report, more than 10-thousand stations across the region are waiting on fuel. That includes 47% of all North Carolina stations. That is down from 52% that was reported Monday afternoon.

Our state was the hardest hit, besides Washington, DC, due to panic buying and gas hoarding. Neighboring states have also shown improvements in the supply problem.

South Carolina stands at 47% closed, while Virginia dropped to 27% without gas. The national average gas price is just above $3.00 a gallon.

