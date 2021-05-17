Young vendors showing off their businesses this upcoming weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Young Boss Pop Up Shop is a chance for young entrepreneurs to show off their businesses in the Greenville area.

The event is happening on May 22 from 12-3 at the Nulook Business Center in Greenville.

The community event features more than 20 young business owners ranging from five to 19 years old. Zay’s Place will offer free hot dogs for children who attend.

