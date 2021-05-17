Treasured Southport dock reopens years after Hurricane Matthew

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) - A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock last week.

The structure was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew. Mayor Joseph Hatem told the newspaper preserving that piece of Southport was particularly important as the city and Brunswick County grow rapidly.

The dock is now open to the public, but some work on the project continues.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.