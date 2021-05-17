Advertisement

Treasured Southport dock reopens years after Hurricane Matthew

Southport City Dock reopens!
Southport City Dock reopens!
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) - A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock last week.

The structure was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew. Mayor Joseph Hatem told the newspaper preserving that piece of Southport was particularly important as the city and Brunswick County grow rapidly.

The dock is now open to the public, but some work on the project continues.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Ocracoke Lighthouse.
Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse
Courtney Oliver - ECU Softball
Oliver resigns as ECU softball head coach
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
Gas stations in Greenville.
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Clouds, but little to no rain Monday
Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
Object in the sky spotted in ENC
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply
Donors give blood at Pitt Street Brewing Company
Donors give blood at Pitt Street Brewing Company