Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three teenagers have been charged with a Friday afternoon shooting in Greenville that led to two more shootings the next day--all gang-related, according to police.

The original shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on Kennedy Circle where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach. That shooting happened right behind South Greenville Elementary School.

Police say the other two shootings were retaliatory.

A woman on Haven Drive was hit by a stray bullet around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, while that night two others were shot near Pitt and Brown streets. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said all three shootings are believed to be part of an ongoing dispute between two rival gangs, “1700” and “300”.

The three 14-year-olds charged in the first shooting were taken into custody Friday and remain in juvenile court custody.

Police said they have strong leads in the other two shootings and arrests are forthcoming.

