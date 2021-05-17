Advertisement

Three 14-year-olds charged in Friday Greenville shooting; two other shootings on Saturday

The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.(WITN)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three teenagers have been charged with a Friday afternoon shooting in Greenville that led to two more shootings the next day--all gang-related, according to police.

The original shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on Kennedy Circle where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach. That shooting happened right behind South Greenville Elementary School.

Police say the other two shootings were retaliatory.

A woman on Haven Drive was hit by a stray bullet around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, while that night two others were shot near Pitt and Brown streets. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said all three shootings are believed to be part of an ongoing dispute between two rival gangs, “1700” and “300”.

The three 14-year-olds charged in the first shooting were taken into custody Friday and remain in juvenile court custody.

Police said they have strong leads in the other two shootings and arrests are forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Christopher Harrell
Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
Ocracoke Lighthouse.
Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse
Gas stations in Greenville.
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

Latest News

District attorney to discuss results of SBI investigation into Andrew Brown shooting
Karissa Colon
New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges
2020 Ride of Silence in Greenville, NC
Ride of silence to be held in Greenville Wednesday
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Seasonable warmth for this Monday afternoon