Ride of silence to be held in Greenville Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group ride honoring cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling will take place this week in one Eastern Carolina city.
Wednesday, cyclists will gather at 6 p.m. in Greenville for this year’s Ride of Silence.
The national event began in 2003, after a cyclist was hit by the mirror of a passing bus and was killed, according to the event’s website.
The ride will span 12 miles with a police escort. Cyclists will depart Greenville Bike Company on Clark Street at 6:30 p.m., and a post-ride social will be held at Pitt Street Brewery.
The ride is open to all cyclists. Helmets are required, and current COVID-19 pandemic restriction rules will be enforced.
