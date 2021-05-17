Advertisement

Ride of silence to be held in Greenville Wednesday

2020 Ride of Silence in Greenville, NC
2020 Ride of Silence in Greenville, NC(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group ride honoring cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling will take place this week in one Eastern Carolina city.

Wednesday, cyclists will gather at 6 p.m. in Greenville for this year’s Ride of Silence.

NOTICE: RIDE OF SILENCE On Wednesday, May 19th, there will be a 12-mile, slow, police-escorted group procession...

Posted by City of Greenville, NC on Monday, May 17, 2021

The national event began in 2003, after a cyclist was hit by the mirror of a passing bus and was killed, according to the event’s website.

The ride will span 12 miles with a police escort. Cyclists will depart Greenville Bike Company on Clark Street at 6:30 p.m., and a post-ride social will be held at Pitt Street Brewery.

The ride is open to all cyclists. Helmets are required, and current COVID-19 pandemic restriction rules will be enforced.

For more information regarding the annual event, click here.

