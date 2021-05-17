Star’s Forecast: Heat and humidity building

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray sprinkle or brief shower is possible during the evening. Lows near 56° Wind: E 5

Tuesday Morning: Dry and cool. Temperatures will start in the 50s but be well into the 70s by lunchtime. Wind: E 5

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. Isolated shower possible in the afternoon. High of 81°. Wind: NE 5

Monday & Tuesday

The area of low pressure that has poured rain over the central U.S. will see its warm front extend over parts of VA and NC as we start the week. The rain showers will try to reach us here in the East, but will struggle with our dry air mass. A stray shower is possible during the early evening, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be close to normal with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

High pressure will grow along the east coast through late week, bringing plenty of sunshine and climbing temps. Low to mid 80s Wednesday will climb to the upper 80s by Friday afternoon. Humidity levels will stay fairly low through the end of the week with winds staying under 10 mph from the southwest. The relatively dry air will allow the overnights to cool into the 50s through the end of the week.

Saturday & Sunday

Rising heat and humidity is expected over the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the low 90s inland, to the low 80s on the beaches. With the muggier air will come some afternoon clouds, but rain still looks unlikely through the weekend. The increasing humidity will also keep the overnights warmer with mid 60s both nights.