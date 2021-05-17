Advertisement

Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

NC state capitol
NC state capitol(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic.

Visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours starting Monday. It’ll be open on weekdays during normal business hours.

The Capitol once housed offices of the governor, the Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers. The General Assembly and the Supreme Court have their own buildings now. Many of the governor’s offices remain inside.

The Capitol will provide protective barriers at information desks and hand sanitizer stations.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Ocracoke Lighthouse.
Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse
Courtney Oliver - ECU Softball
Oliver resigns as ECU softball head coach
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
Gas stations in Greenville.
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

Latest News

Brandon Tripp
Man arrested for Kinston shooting
Kinston Police Department joins 2021 Torch Run Relay
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting resource to help with communication with deaf communiy
The event is May 22 at the Nulook Business Center in Greenville.
Young vendors showing off their businesses this upcoming weekend
MCAS Cherry Point
MCAS Cherry Point training scheduled for mid-May