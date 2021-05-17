Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic.

Visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours starting Monday. It’ll be open on weekdays during normal business hours.

The Capitol once housed offices of the governor, the Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers. The General Assembly and the Supreme Court have their own buildings now. Many of the governor’s offices remain inside.

The Capitol will provide protective barriers at information desks and hand sanitizer stations.

