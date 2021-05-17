Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina.

The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited.

GasBuddy reported as of 9:00 a.m. Monday 57% of all North Carolina gas stations were out of fuel. That compared to 65% 24-hours earlier.

Virginia stations without fuel dropped significantly over the weekend to just 33% Monday morning.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, “we should be back to normal fairly soon.”

