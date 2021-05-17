Advertisement

Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina.

The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited.

GasBuddy reported as of 9:00 a.m. Monday 57% of all North Carolina gas stations were out of fuel. That compared to 65% 24-hours earlier.

Virginia stations without fuel dropped significantly over the weekend to just 33% Monday morning.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, “we should be back to normal fairly soon.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Ocracoke Lighthouse.
Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse
Courtney Oliver - ECU Softball
Oliver resigns as ECU softball head coach
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
Gas stations in Greenville.
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

Latest News

Brandon Tripp
Man arrested for Kinston shooting
Kinston Police Department joins 2021 Torch Run Relay
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting resource to help with communication with deaf communiy
The event is May 22 at the Nulook Business Center in Greenville.
Young vendors showing off their businesses this upcoming weekend
MCAS Cherry Point
MCAS Cherry Point training scheduled for mid-May