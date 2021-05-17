North Carolina school psychologist charged with sex crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina school psychologist has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says Chris Reid was charged Thursday with one count of the felony. Sheriff’s officials say the 69-year-old was taken into custody after investigators seized electronic devices from his home while executing a search warrant.

Buncombe County Man Arrested on Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Charge (May 13, 2021) – Chris Reid, a... Posted by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Additional charges could come after the State Bureau of Investigation performs a forensic examination of the devices.

A Buncombe County Schools spokeswoman says Reid has been a psychologist with the system since 2017. Officials say Reid has been suspended pending an internal investigation.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.