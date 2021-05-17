Advertisement

North Carolina school psychologist charged with sex crime

Chris Reid mugshot
Chris Reid mugshot(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina school psychologist has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says Chris Reid was charged Thursday with one count of the felony. Sheriff’s officials say the 69-year-old was taken into custody after investigators seized electronic devices from his home while executing a search warrant.

Buncombe County Man Arrested on Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Charge (May 13, 2021) – Chris Reid, a...

Posted by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Additional charges could come after the State Bureau of Investigation performs a forensic examination of the devices.

A Buncombe County Schools spokeswoman says Reid has been a psychologist with the system since 2017. Officials say Reid has been suspended pending an internal investigation.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

