New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New York woman is in jail in Craven County on a $6.5 million bond.

New Bern police said they did a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on an SUV driven by Karissa Colon, of Utica, New York.

After a K9 alert, the woman’s car was searched and police said they found meth, heroin, marijuana, and Xanax.

Colon faces several charges including trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.

Police said they originally stopped Colon’s SUV to arrest a man who had an outstanding warrant. Harold Perkins was served with the order of arrest and jailed on a $5,000 bond.

