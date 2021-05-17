Advertisement

More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

GasBuddy reports as of Sunday evening, 58% of all gas stations are without fuel.
Gas stations in Greenville.
Gas stations in Greenville.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited.

Lines at some gas stations in Greenville improved on Sunday.

GasBuddy reported as of Sunday evening, 58% of all N.C. gas stations are out of fuel.

Some drivers were happy that there’s something to put in their tanks again at the pumps.

”I just try to fill up everyday because it takes me a quarter tank to get to work and a quarter tank to get back,” Lakesia Boone said. “So, everyday this week I’ve been filling up just simply because I don’t want to get below a half a tank of gas.”

Brikia Moore said the lines were so long this past week.

“Oh my God it was so difficult,” Moore said. “I pray the gas prices, you know go back to normal. Drop down some. But, just being able to ... just get in line to receive gas, and don’t have that worry or fear that you’re going to run out of gas or that it’s going to be any gas for next week to get back and forth to work.”

Community gas stations in ENC received partial shipments and one community store in Ayden has kept up with demand by limiting distribution.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said “we should be back to normal fairly soon.”

Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed

