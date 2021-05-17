Advertisement

MCAS Cherry Point training scheduled for mid-May

MCAS Cherry Point
MCAS Cherry Point(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents near the Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field in Bogue may hear noise associated with military training this month.

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Range Operations will hold a training event including aircraft and watercrafts this week.

Training is expected to take place in the early morning and evening hours to provide a realistic environment for training, according to a press release.

There will be no public access to view the training due to safety concerns.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Ocracoke Lighthouse.
Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse
Courtney Oliver - ECU Softball
Oliver resigns as ECU softball head coach
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
Gas stations in Greenville.
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

Latest News

Brandon Tripp
Man arrested for Kinston shooting
Kinston Police Department joins 2021 Torch Run Relay
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting resource to help with communication with deaf communiy
The event is May 22 at the Nulook Business Center in Greenville.
Young vendors showing off their businesses this upcoming weekend