MCAS Cherry Point training scheduled for mid-May

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents near the Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field in Bogue may hear noise associated with military training this month.

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Range Operations will hold a training event including aircraft and watercrafts this week.

Training is expected to take place in the early morning and evening hours to provide a realistic environment for training, according to a press release.

“MCAS Cherry Point’s facilitation of this training supports new and innovative capabilities consistent with the Commandant’s Force Design 2030 initiatives and furthers the capabilities of the Navy and Marine Corps.”

There will be no public access to view the training due to safety concerns.

