MCAS Cherry Point training scheduled for mid-May
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents near the Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field in Bogue may hear noise associated with military training this month.
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Range Operations will hold a training event including aircraft and watercrafts this week.
Training is expected to take place in the early morning and evening hours to provide a realistic environment for training, according to a press release.
There will be no public access to view the training due to safety concerns.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.