Man arrested for Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man has been charged with a shooting that injured another man last week.

Brandon Tripp was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear.

The 20-year-old was arrested last Wednesday, but Kinston police just released information about his arrest Monday morning.

The shooting happened last Monday in the 700 block of Dixon Street where the 26-year-old victim was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting. Police said the man drove himself to UNC Lenoir Health Care and was later released.

