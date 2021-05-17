Advertisement

Man arrested for Kinston shooting

Brandon Tripp
Brandon Tripp(Kinston police)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man has been charged with a shooting that injured another man last week.

Brandon Tripp was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear.

The 20-year-old was arrested last Wednesday, but Kinston police just released information about his arrest Monday morning.

The shooting happened last Monday in the 700 block of Dixon Street where the 26-year-old victim was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting. Police said the man drove himself to UNC Lenoir Health Care and was later released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Ocracoke Lighthouse.
Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse
Courtney Oliver - ECU Softball
Oliver resigns as ECU softball head coach
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
Gas stations in Greenville.
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

Latest News

Kinston Police Department joins 2021 Torch Run Relay
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting resource to help with communication with deaf communiy
The event is May 22 at the Nulook Business Center in Greenville.
Young vendors showing off their businesses this upcoming weekend
MCAS Cherry Point
MCAS Cherry Point training scheduled for mid-May