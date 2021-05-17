Kinston Police Department joins 2021 Torch Run Relay

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department has announced it will join the 2021 Carry the Flame Torch Run Relay for Special Olympics North Carolina.

The run will begin at Lenoir County Community College Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. at the Caswell Developmental Center.

Officers from the police department, along with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the State Highway Patrol and the Maury Correctional Institution will take part in the relay.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an international fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. The run includes officers throughout the state, as they carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope across the state from May 8 through the 26. The run spans more than 2,000 miles and travels from five different points across the state.

In the final leg, the cauldron will be lit on the steps of the North Carolina State Capitol on May 27.

Special Olympics Athletes will participate in the final leg of the run.

The Special Olympics provide year-round training and competition for more than 5.4 million children and adults around the world who have intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes compete in North Carolina.

