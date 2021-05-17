Jim’s Forecast: Clouds, but little to no rain Monday

Quick Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm and calm. Rain chance: 20%. Highs near 78°. Winds out of the east-northeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 62°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of an isolated PM shower. Highs near 80°. Winds out of the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

The area of low pressure that has poured rain over the Midwest will see its warm front extend over parts of VA and NC as we start the week. The rain showers will try to reach us here in the East, but coverage will be extremely limited and rainfall amounts will range between a trace to a quarter of an inch (for those who see the rain). Temperatures will continue to climb as the warm front is set to bring hot and humid air to the region. Highs will reach the low 80s with humidity climbing Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

We’ll get a couple of days to get used to the humidity before the classic afternoon/evening heat generated storms arrive. Highs will hang in the mid 80s from Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows hovering near the low to mid 60s. The expected weekend return of heat generated storms will come at a good time as all of Eastern NC has been quite dry over the last 30 days. According to the South Eastern Regional Climate Center, we saw only 0.5″ to 4″ for all counties along and east of I-95.