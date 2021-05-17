FBI, Jacksonville police offering rewards in Jenna Franks murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says the death of a transgender woman is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Jenna Frank’s body was found on February 24th near Ellis Boulevard and White Street near a bike trail. Federal investigators say whoever killed Franks is likely familiar with the area.

The FBI today announced a $10,000 reward in the case, while Jacksonville police are offering an additional reward of up to $5,000.

The FBI said the woman’s death is jointly being investigated by them and Jacksonville police, saying it is a potential hate crime.

“Jenna was a beloved member of the LGBTQ+ community and her absence has been felt by her friends and family members. We do not believe this was a random act. There is a strong possibility the person who did this, continues to work and/or live in the community. We believe someone has information to help us get justice for Jenna and her family”

Anyone with information on Frank’s death should call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or Jacksonville Police Department Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

