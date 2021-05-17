FBI, Jacksonville police offering rewards in Jenna Franks murder
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says the death of a transgender woman is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Jenna Frank’s body was found on February 24th near Ellis Boulevard and White Street near a bike trail. Federal investigators say whoever killed Franks is likely familiar with the area.
The FBI today announced a $10,000 reward in the case, while Jacksonville police are offering an additional reward of up to $5,000.
The FBI said the woman’s death is jointly being investigated by them and Jacksonville police, saying it is a potential hate crime.
Anyone with information on Frank’s death should call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or Jacksonville Police Department Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.