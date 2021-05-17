ENC businesses see slight delay due to temporary pipeline shutdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Monday’s gas station scene is a hopeful sign that last week’s dry pumps are behind us. “Demand should continue to fall simply because everyone filled up last week, it seems,” said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.

Many experienced long wait times, others had to search for fuel, and some could not find gas, which took valuable time away from both people and businesses.

“We did have a few companies doing some expansion projects, who we’re already having trouble getting their construction equipment. They delayed it a little bit further,” said Greenville ENC Alliance’s Vice President of Business Development, Uconda Dunn.

Dunn explained as more and more people move to Greenville, the need for equipment to arrive on time for homes to be built is crucial. “We just hope that that did not cause too much of a delay in building,” she said.

Dunn said she does not think the temporary shutdown presents any significant problems down the road. “I think we’re going to bounce back fine.”

According to De Haan, the timeline to return to normal is hopeful “Probably two to three weeks for full restoration. There should be no lasting impacts from this.”

As of Monday, De Haan added that a little over 50% of gas stations in North Carolina remain without gas, which he says is a sign of improvement.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.