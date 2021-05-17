ECU’s Ryan Davis claims AAC discus title

TAMPA, Fla. (ECU) - Ryan Davis capped his stellar effort at the 2021 American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships Sunday by winning the league’s discus title at the USF Track & Field Stadium.

The East Carolina men placed seventh with a total of 41 points while the women accrued 43.50 points to end up in 10th place. Houston snagged both team titles for the second time since 2018.

“I am very proud of both teams,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “Both teams competed their hearts out all weekend long. We had some great individual success on both sides. We had conference champions on both sides and set numerous personal records for the year. We were very fortunate and excited to get to this point of the year and be able to compete in our conference championships.”

Davis posted a mark of 54.89 meters to outpace Adam Neely of Memphis and Sam Meece of Cincinnati. The Pirate senior also captured the hammer throw title in meet-record fashion Friday.

Brooke Stith just missed out on all-conference honors (top-three event finishers) in the triple jump, snagging fourth place with an effort of 12.76 meters. Other fourth-place results included Tavia Ranger in the discus (50.12 meters), Niejel Wilkins in the men’s triple jump (15.70 meters) and Shellbi Chapman in the 400-meter hurdles (59.25). Stith also ended up in sixth place in the finals of 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 13.55, while Terence Booth, Jr., was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.59 and Melicia Mouzzon slotted seventh in the finals of the 100-meter dash by crossing the finish line in 11.53.

“This meet was a learning experience for a lot of our younger people,” Kraft added. “We are looking very much forward to a normal season next year with a full year of training. Now, we turn our attention to our NCAA regional qualifiers that will be competing in about two weeks in Jacksonville, Fla. The goal now is to get people to nationals in Oregon.”

Men’s Teams Scores

1. Houston – 221.50

2. Wichita State – 198

3. Cincinnati – 137.50

4. Tulsa – 84

5. Memphis – 73.50

6. USF – 58.50

7. East Carolina – 41

Women’s Teams Scores

1. Houston – 153

2. Cincinnati – 106.33

3. Temple – 81

4. Wichita State – 79

5. UCF – 71

6. USF – 68

7. Memphis – 67

8. Tulsa – 57

9. SMU – 48.33

10. East Carolina – 43.50

11. Tulane – 42.83

Most Valuable Performers

Davis Dubbert, R-Jr., Wichita State (Men’s)

Rebekah Topham, R-Sr., Wichita State (Women’s)

Freshmen of the Year

Shaun Maswanganyi, Houston (Men’s)

Rayniah Jones, UCF (Women’s)

Coaching Staff of the Year

Leroy Burrell, Houston (Men’s and Women’s)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.