Driver charged after toddler not in car seat dies

Troopers said the toddler was not in a child’s seat when the crash happened on NC 903 south near Joshua Mewborn Road.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 2-year-old is dead after a car crash in Greene County late Sunday night.

According to The Highway Patrol, the toddler was not in a child’s seat when the crash happened on NC 903 south near Joshua Mewborn Road.

Troopers say the child was thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon at around 10:00 p.m. after the driver lost control, hit a ditch and then turned several times. Investigators say seven people were in the vehicle, including six children ranging from two to 10 years old.

Investigators say the driver, Christopher Harrell, was taken to Vidant Medical Center but was released at around 7 a.m. Troopers say he is charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle.

The toddler’s name has not been released. There is no information at this time about any injuries to any of the other children in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

