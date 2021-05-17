Advertisement

Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump will visit Greenville next month.

Trump will speak at a dinner during the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention, which is from June 3-6.

The state GOP says that dinner will be 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5th at the Greenville Convention Center.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is listed as another guest speaker.

The former president last visited Greenville for a campaign rally in October. He also visited in July of 2019.

