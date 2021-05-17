Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump will visit Greenville next month.

Trump will speak at a dinner during the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention, which is from June 3-6.

The state GOP says that dinner will be 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5th at the Greenville Convention Center.

“President Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by promising to put America First, and he won North Carolina in 2020 by keeping that promise. President Trump delivered real results for North Carolina by rebuilding the military, standing strong against China, and unleashing the American Economy. We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms .”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is listed as another guest speaker.

The former president last visited Greenville for a campaign rally in October. He also visited in July of 2019.

