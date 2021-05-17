Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump will visit Greenville next month.
Trump will speak at a dinner during the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention, which is from June 3-6.
The state GOP says that dinner will be 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5th at the Greenville Convention Center.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is listed as another guest speaker.
The former president last visited Greenville for a campaign rally in October. He also visited in July of 2019.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.