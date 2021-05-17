Advertisement

District attorney to discuss results of SBI investigation into Andrew Brown shooting

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County’s district attorney says he will discuss Tuesday the results of the SBI investigation into the Andrew Brown, Jr. shooting.

Brown was shot and killed on April 21st by deputy sheriffs as they were serving a search warrant on his Perry Street home in Elizabeth City.

District Attorney Andrew Womble will hold a news conference at 11:00 a.m. in the Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City.

The news conference comes a week after the Brown family and their attorney watched police video of the deadly shooting.

Attorney Chance Lynch said Brown was “ambushed”, and at no point did they see him pose a threat to any law enforcement officer, contradicting what Womble told a judge during a court hearing three weeks ago.

A judge ruled three weeks ago that the family and one attorney could view the video, and said he would later rule about whether it would be released.

The Brown shooting has led to weeks of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City that prompted a curfew which has since been lifted.

The FBI is also investigating the Brown shooting and whether his civil rights were violated at the time.

